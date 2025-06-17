7th Pay Commission: Joining Govt Job After July 2025? You May Not Get This Full Benefit

Aspiring government employees set to join after July 1, 2025, may be in for a disappointment. That is because under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), new recruits may not be eligible for the full benefit of the final Dearness Allowance hike.

That is primarily because the 7th Pay Commission's term ends on December 31, 2025, and the DA hike effective July 2025 will be the final one before the 8th Pay Commission is expected to take over.

As per the existing structure, employees already on the rolls by July 1 will be entitled to both the DA increase and the applicable arrears. However, those joining after this date may not be eligible for these benefits, potentially missing out on a substantial financial increment.

While the quantum of hike is not known, a 2% or 3% increase in DA is considered certain in July 2025. The announcement is expected in July 2025, with implementation likely in August 2025.

Currently, DA is revised twice a year — in January and July — to offset inflationary pressures. The July 2025 hike is widely expected to be the last under the 7th CPC, making it particularly significant.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, setting the stage for the next round of salary and pension hikes for over one crore central government employees and retirees. Going by the Commission's track record, the entire process could take at least two years. For example, the 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2014 and its recommendations came into effect in 2016.