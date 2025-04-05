80% Startups In India Nothing But A Racket: Suhel Seth Backs Piyush Goyal's Take On Startup Debate

Suhel Seth, Founder & Managing Partner, Counselage India, on Friday said that 80 per cent of Indian startups are a 'racket'. Backing the argument stirred by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Seth said that he was in agreement with the minister and added that Indian startups have become a 'game of valuation'. Seth's observations came a day after Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that the Indian startup ecosystem needs to create innovations that have the potential to create a global impact.

Piyush Goyal's Startup Debate: What Suhel Seth Said

"It might be hurtful, but I don't care. 80 per cent of startups in India are nothing but a racket... The first thing that startup founders do is buy themselves Lamborghinis and homes in Amrita Shergill Marg and big apartments," Seth told Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic TV.

"I am in total agreement with Piyush Goyal," Seth said, adding that if India has to make a meaningful contribution, it has to be innovative. "Where are our innovations? We keep talking about our software prowess... Have we produced a Facebook? No. Have we produced a Google? No. Have we produced anything which is innovative, which is a global brand? The answer is no," he said.

Highlighting that Indian startups are not changing the world, Seth said that Indian startups need to provide incremental value.