8th Pay Commission: What Is Fitment Factor & How It Impacts Your Salary Hike?

8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike, Basic Pay Changes, and When You'll See The Increase | Image: Shutterstock

The 8th Pay Commission for central government employees and pensioners in India is expected to recommend a significant increase in salaries and pensions, with projections indicating a hike of about 30% to 34% in effective take-home pay. With talks of an 8th Pay Commission likely, one term that will be heard often among government employees is the “fitment factor.” It may sound technical, but this number plays a key role in deciding how much salaries will increase

What is the Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor directly affects the basic salary, resulting in a substantial increase across all pay levels. The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise an employee’s basic pay when a new pay commission is implemented. It is applied uniformly across all pay levels. For example, during the 7th Pay Commission, the factor was set at 2.57. This meant that an employee drawing a basic salary of Rs 20,000 saw it revised to Rs 51,400 (Rs20,000 × 2.57).

How it Impacts Salaries

The change in basic pay has a cascading effect because allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) are calculated as a percentage of basic pay. A higher basic means proportionally higher allowances, boosting the overall salary package.

Possible Scenario for the 8th Pay Commission

If the upcoming commission fixes the fitment factor at 2.7, the basic pay would effectively increase by 170%. The total monthly payout could rise even further when allowances are factored in. While this would be welcome news for employees, it would also increase the government’s wage bill significantly.

Why should employees watch out?