8th Pay Commission: What Is Fitment Factor & How It Impacts Your Salary Hike?

Updated 8 August 2025 at 18:51 IST
The 8th Pay Commission for central government employees and pensioners in India is expected to recommend a significant increase in salaries and pensions, with projections indicating a hike of about 30% to 34% in effective take-home pay. With talks of an 8th Pay Commission likely, one term that will be heard often among government employees is the “fitment factor.” It may sound technical, but this number plays a key role in deciding how much salaries will increase
The fitment factor directly affects the basic salary, resulting in a substantial increase across all pay levels. The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise an employee’s basic pay when a new pay commission is implemented. It is applied uniformly across all pay levels. For example, during the 7th Pay Commission, the factor was set at 2.57. This meant that an employee drawing a basic salary of Rs 20,000 saw it revised to Rs 51,400 (Rs20,000 × 2.57).
The change in basic pay has a cascading effect because allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) are calculated as a percentage of basic pay. A higher basic means proportionally higher allowances, boosting the overall salary package.
Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: Big Salary Boost Ahead? 1 Crore Govt Staff And Pensioners Could Get 30–34% Hike - Details | Republic World
If the upcoming commission fixes the fitment factor at 2.7, the basic pay would effectively increase by 170%. The total monthly payout could rise even further when allowances are factored in. While this would be welcome news for employees, it would also increase the government’s wage bill significantly.
Among all recommendations a pay commission makes, the fitment factor is arguably the single most important figure. It determines not just the immediate salary jump but also future increments, pension calculations, and other benefits linked to basic pay.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 18:51 IST