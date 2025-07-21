8th Pay Commission: When Will Panel Be Set Up, Pay Scales Revised? Finance Ministry To Reply In Lok Sabha

8th Pay Commission update expected during the course of Parliament Monsoon session which kicked off on July 21, 2025. | Image: Shutterstock

During the parliament's Monsoon Session, the highly awaited 8th Central Pay Comission (CPC) will be discussed in Lok Sabha on Monday, 21 July 2025.

The Finance Ministry will be soon providing key clarifications regarding the formation and timeline of this commission, an issue of growing concerns among public sector workers. as per media reports. The parliament Monsoon Season will continue until August 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, the progress reportedly has been slow on ground post the formation of 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The expected timeline is now slipping, raising concerns among central government employees and officials alike.

MPs TR Baalu and Anand Bhadauria have asked the Finance Ministry for updates on the 8th Central Pay Commission, which includes its status, reasons for delay, and the timeline for appointing its Chairperson and Members.

Clarification was also sought on the terms of reference and expected implementation of revised pay and pensions.

Delay In Implementing 8th CPC Sparks Concerns

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016, with revisions effective from January 1 that year. As per the 10-year cycle, the 8th CPC was expected in 2024–25, but delays have sparked concern among government staff and pensioners amid rising inflation.

This commission is set to guide future pay revisions for millions of central government employees and pensioners.

Over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners have been eagerly awaiting further details on the 8th Pay Commission since the announcement of formation in January 2025. While the effective date of the increased income and pensions is six months away, the Centre has yet to finalize the detailed ToR.

The Central government revises the salary of its employees and pensions of its pensioners regularly on the recommendation of the pay commissions in alignment with the rising cost of living.

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are anticipated to be submitted by the end of 2025 and are scheduled to take effect from January 2026, as reported by Ambit Institutional Equities.

However, the actual implementation will depend on the completion of the report, its submission to the government, and the approval of its recommendations.