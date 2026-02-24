8th Pay Commission: Who Will Not Benefit From This Salary Hike? - Key Details

While the timeline for implementing the salary hike under 8th Pay Commission remains unclear, the highly anticipated pension and salary raise will not benefit every government sector employee.

Which Government Sector Personnel Will 8th Pay Commission Hike?

The salary structure of government-linked employees working in state-government departments, PSU personnel, contractual workers, and workforce part of independent organisations are left out of the gambit of 8th Pay Commission linked hikes.

8th Pay Commission: What Does It Mean For State Governments Employees?

The 8th Pay Commission is set to directly impact central government workers, however, similar benefits can be trickled down to them as well if the state government decides to adopt similar revisions.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Tuesday, February 24, issued a formal notification for the formation of the 8th Assam Pay Commission with the incumbent Additional Chief Secretary, Subhash Chandra Das, as Chairman.

8th Pay Commission For Central PSU Workers

The public sector undertakings, state-run public lenders and oil companies have their own pay structure and do not adhere to central pay commission standards.

Who Will Be Covered Under 8th Pay Commission?

The upcoming pay commission will directly benefit central government employees and pensioners; however, this immediate effect salary and pension revision will not impact contractual workers, state staff, PSU workforce, private employees may not automatically receive the revision.

The Centre cleared the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the commission in November last year, however, the final decision will be taken after the commission submits its recommendations.