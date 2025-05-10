90% Charge in Just 3 Hours: India Unveils 'Made In Bharat' Wireless EV Charger

In a breakthrough for India’s electric mobility sector, the country has unveiled its first indigenously developed wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) charger — a significant step toward more convenient and accessible EV charging. This 1.5 kW charger can wirelessly replenish up to 90% of a 4.8 kWh battery in approximately three hours, utilizing a standard 230V, 50Hz AC single-phase power supply.

The innovation is the result of a collaborative effort between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram, and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur. It was developed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) flagship National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET).

Designed to work with a standard 230V, 50Hz AC power supply, the charger delivers 1.5 kW of power through contactless transmission. Achieving a maximum efficiency of 89.4% even with a coil separation of up to 12.5 cm, the charger employs Silicon Carbide-based MOSFETs operating at 88 kHz. It also incorporates advanced safety features, including short-circuit and open-circuit protection, ensuring reliable and secure operation.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan lauded the development as a major milestone in India's journey toward EV self-reliance. “Innovations like this will be instrumental in scaling up EV adoption across the country, especially when combined with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals,” he noted.

The technology has been licensed to Global Business Solution Pvt. Ltd. for commercial production, signaling the start of its market journey.\

With more than 4.5 million electric vehicles already on Indian roads, the introduction of a homegrown wireless charging option is expected to ease infrastructure challenges and offer users a more seamless experience.