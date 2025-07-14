94% Work Completed on Navi Mumbai International Airport, Says Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today conducted an on-site visit to the under-construction D.B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport, reviewing progress and holding a high-level meeting with senior officials overseeing the project. The inspection comes as the airport nears the final leg of construction, with 94% of the work already completed.

“This airport is poised to be the most modern in the country. We came here to review the progress, and I’m happy to share that 94% of the work is done,” said Chief Minister Fadnavis after the inspection. He emphasized that the state government is closely monitoring the completion process to ensure it meets international standards in infrastructure, passenger amenities, and operational readiness.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde echoed the sentiment, highlighting the transformative impact the airport is expected to have on regional connectivity, economic growth, and job creation. The new airport is being developed to reduce the burden on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, which has been operating near capacity.

Officials from CIDCO and the construction teams presented detailed progress updates during the meeting, including milestones in runway completion, terminal infrastructure, air traffic control systems, and environmental compliance. The airport will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to ensure smoother passenger flow, enhanced cargo handling, and sustainable practices such as energy-efficient operations.

With commercial operations expected to begin in the near future, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to emerge as a major aviation hub in western India. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring all safety protocols, testing, and regulatory approvals are achieved ahead of schedule to support seamless inauguration and integration with national and international routes.