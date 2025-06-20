Aadhaar Is Mandatory for PAN Card: New Rules Effective from July 1

If you are applying for a PAN Card then you need to know that starting from July 1, 2025, the Central Board of Direct Taxes is intending to implement mandatory Aadhaar authentication for obtaining new Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards.

Currently, individuals can apply for a PAN card using their name, birth date proof or alternative identification documents.

This move for Aadhaar-based verification aligns with the digitalisation and efforts to ensure accountability and compliance in tax filing.

New PAN Card Rules 2025

For users applying for a new PAN Card after July 1, 2025, it will be compulsory to have an Aadhaar Card. Your Aadhaar card will be used for the purpose of verification to further process your PAN Card application.

The income tax portal will implement new application requirements starting from July.

Current PAN Card holders also need to link their cards with Aadhaar. The deadline for existing cardholders to connect Aadhaar with PAN without incurring penalties is December 31, 2025. Any PAN Cards which have not been linked will cease to function.

The Income Tax Department turned this into a mandate once it discovered individuals obtaining multiple PANs or using others' PANs for tax evasion purposes.

What Is PAN 2.0?