Aaditya Sengupta Dhar’s Apna Time Aayega: Amplifying Mumbai’s Unsung Voices

At 16, Aaditya Sengupta Dhar is not just a literary prodigy but a beacon of hope for India’s underserved youth. The bestselling author of six books, including the Amazon hit Kaalchakra and the award-winning The Teen’s Guide to Saving the World, has now channeled his passion for storytelling into Apna Time Aayega, a groundbreaking anthology released in April 2025. Published in collaboration with the Udaan India Foundation and Anecdote Publishing, this collection of open letters penned by Mumbai’s slum-dwelling teens is a clarion call for change. Honoured with the 2024 Young Achievers Award for his transformative writing, Aaditya is proving that age is no barrier to creating ripples of impact. Republic World delves into the heart of this inspiring project, which culminated in an electrifying launch event where young voices roared, “Apna time aayega!”—Our time will come.

Growing up in Mumbai’s Powai, Aaditya witnessed the stark contrast between gleaming skyscrapers and sprawling slums. The COVID-19 lockdowns laid bare this divide, with haunting images of migrant workers trudging home under a merciless sun. “I saw two Indias,” Aaditya reflects. While his fantasy novels like Legend of the Broken Blade and The Teen’s Guide to Saving the World empowered youth to dream big, he felt an urgent need to address the real dystopia around him. Mumbai’s slums house nearly 50% of the city’s population, yet their stories remain untold. This inspired him to seek to use his passion for writing and storytelling to make a stronger grassroots impact, leading to Project Kahaani, through which he seeks to empower youth from underserved communities with communication skills that are critical to help their employability.

Partnering with the Udaan India Foundation, which has uplifted underserved communities for two decades, Aaditya set out to give these teens a global platform. The journey to Apna Time Aayega was as transformative for Aaditya as it was for the young writers. Through storytelling workshops, he guided teens from Udaan’s programs to craft raw, heartfelt open letters. Their stories are nothing short of extraordinary: Dhananjay, who toiled at a construction site but now aspires to join the civil services, and Shalini, her family’s first chartered accountant, defying all odds. “Their resilience humbled me,” Aaditya says. The launch event was a testament to their courage, with the room erupting in tears and cheers as the teens read their letters aloud. For Aaditya, the experience redefined his role from storyteller to facilitator, underscoring the power of amplifying others’ voices.

The project wasn’t without challenges. Earning the trust of teens to share deeply personal stories required patience and empathy. “Being a teenager helped, but it took time to create a safe space,” Aaditya admits. Juggling workshops, editing, schoolwork, exams, and his other ventures—like writing Kaalchakra and running HistoByte, India’s first historical fiction contest for teens—was no small feat. Yet, the teens’ perseverance fueled his resolve. Take Aaryan, a delivery boy with dreams of becoming a rapper, whose hustle inspired Aaditya to ensure their stories resonated authentically.

Apna Time Aayega carries a potent message: dreams know no boundaries. India’s 600 million youth aged 18-35 are the nation’s backbone, yet systemic barriers stifle their potential. Citing IMF data, Aaditya notes that graduates are nine times more likely to be unemployed than the illiterate, a stark indictment of the education system. He urges readers to act—mentor, coach, or support initiatives like Udaan. Proceeds from the book fund Udaan’s programs, but Aaditya believes true change lies in collective investment in these dreams. “Their time will come, and we can help make it happen,” he asserts.

For Aaditya, this project has reshaped his identity as a writer and changemaker. His books, from Kaalchakra’s celebration of Indian culture to Underdogs raising funds for Save the Children India, have always aimed for impact. But Apna Time Aayega taught him the profound power of empowering others to tell their stories. “It showed me that I can make an impact not just by giving voice to my own stories or ideas, but sometimes the most powerful impact can be made by helping others find their voices and giving voice to the voiceless,” he says. As he continues to inspire through his words and actions, Aaditya Sengupta Dhar is a reminder that India’s youth are not just the future—they are the present, ready to claim their time.