Adani Cement Achieves World Record with Largest Temple Raft Foundation at Umiya Dham

In a remarkable display of engineering and planning, Adani Cement, along with its associate PSP Infra, has completed the world’s largest religious temple raft foundation casting at Umiya Dham near Ahmedabad.

This achievement combines scale, precision, and sustainability, marking a new milestone in India’s construction history.

A Record-Breaking Feat

The foundation was completed through an uninterrupted 54-hour operation, during which 24,100 cubic metres of ECOMaxX M45 low-carbon concrete were poured. This sustainable concrete mix is developed by Adani Cement and is designed to lower carbon emissions while maintaining strength and durability.

To achieve this scale, the project relied on:

26 Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) plants strategically placed

Over 285 transit mixers working round the clock

3,600 tonnes of high-performance cement

A team of 600+ skilled workers and technical experts working in shifts

The pouring process was meticulously planned to ensure there were no cold joints, while maintaining temperature control and mix consistency. Thermocouples were embedded in the structure to monitor durability and strength in real time.

Sustainability at the Core

Adani Cement’s ECOMaxX low-carbon concrete is at the heart of this achievement. The mix incorporates 66% Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCM), which helped reduce the carbon footprint by 60% compared to conventional concrete.

In addition, the use of a proprietary Coolcrete formulation kept the placement temperature below 28°C, reducing thermal stress and increasing the foundation’s longevity. This aligns with the company’s commitment to green construction practices and sustainability in large-scale projects.

Building the World’s Tallest Temple

The raft foundation will support the upcoming Jagat Janani Maa Umiya Temple, envisioned as the world’s tallest temple at 504 feet. The foundation itself spans 450 ft x 400 ft x 8 ft and will support 1,551 Dharma Stambhs (pillars).

Spread across 60 acres with an investment of around ₹2,000 crore, the temple complex is expected to become a spiritual nucleus and cultural landmark for generations to come.

Speaking about the project, Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Cement, said, “This project is not just about setting world records – it embodies the quality, scale, speed, and purpose that defines Adani Cement. When we unite innovation, people, and sustainable materials, we create solutions that endure for generations.”

R.P. Patel, President of Vishv Umiya Foundation, added, “This world-record foundation of Jagat Janani Maa Umiya temple is a proud moment for India’s cultural and engineering heritage. Adani Cement’s expertise made them a natural partner for this iconic project.”

A Leacy of Landmark Projects

Adani Cement has been involved in several landmark projects across India, from the World One Tower in Mumbai to the Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir. With Umiya Dham, the company extends its expertise to spiritual infrastructure, reinforcing its role in shaping India’s modern engineering achievements while preserving cultural heritage.