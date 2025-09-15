Adani Cement Launches FutureX To Build A Skilled, Future-Ready Workforce

On Engineer’s Day, Adani Cement, part of the diversified Adani Group and the world’s ninth-largest building materials company, launched Adani Cement FutureX, a nationwide programme aimed at connecting classrooms with real-world infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

The initiative is designed to address the growing need for employability and entrepreneurial skills among India’s youth, aligning with the Government’s Yogya Bharat Mission and the Ministry of Education’s efforts to prepare students for future careers. FutureX also aims to capitalise on India’s demographic dividend, helping build the human capital needed for the country’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The programme is structured as a continuum “from curiosity to careers,” engaging students across schools and colleges. Over 100 premier engineering institutions, including IITs, NITs, and leading private and state colleges, along with 100+ schools in 100+ cities, will be part of the initiative. The goal is to ensure that India’s young talent is equipped to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Cement, said, “Adani Cement FutureX is our commitment to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. While the Government is shaping the Yogya Bharat Mission to empower youth with employability and entrepreneurial skills, our initiative complements this effort by creating real-world learning bridges across schools and campuses.”

He added that the programme will cover areas such as Smart Cement Labs, robotics, AI-enabled innovation, decarbonisation research, and career pathways, helping students become not only employable but also entrepreneurial. “The power of youth is the driving force behind Viksit Bharat, and we strongly believe in ‘Padhega India toh Badhega India’. While cement builds the nation’s infrastructure, FutureX will help build the aspirations and capabilities of GenZ India,” he said.

FutureX offers a range of learning experiences for students and faculty. The Adani Cement Smart Lab features a live cement manufacturing model with a mini rotary kiln and hands-on demonstrations on chemistry, robotics, and AI applications. STEM & Beyond Learning Activations introduce students to nanomaterials, R&D in advanced building materials, and EV equipment used in plants.

Students will also get field visit opportunities at Adani Cement’s R&D centre in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, and at world-class plants across India. Knowledge sessions will include expert talks, workshops on innovation, and practical insights from Adani Cement’s leadership on finance, marketing, and sustainability. Collaborative research opportunities in decarbonisation, circularity, and process optimisation, including IP co-development, will also be available.

Career-oriented initiatives include internships, live projects, and pre-placement interviews for high-performing students. Youth engagement activities such as quizzes, hackathons, brand campaigns, and digital initiatives under the banner #BuildWithAdani will make learning interactive and engaging.

FutureX also includes a knowledge partnership with the Indian Concrete Journal (ICJ) to bring frontier research to campuses and showcase student and faculty work in construction materials.

Echoing Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s vision of Temples of Education and Karma Shiksha, the initiative reflects one of the largest academia-industry collaborations in India’s building materials sector.