Adani Enterprises Q4 Results FY25: Gautam Adani Company Reports Rs 3,845 Crore Net Profit

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results FY25: Adani Enterprises, led by Gautam Adani, reported a remarkable 752% year-on-year (YoY) surge in profit for Q4 FY2025, reaching Rs 3,845 crore, up from Rs 451 crore in the same quarter last year. This sharp increase in profit was largely attributed to an exceptional gain of Rs 3,286 crore. However, revenue from operations saw an 8% YoY decline, totaling Rs 26,966 crore for the quarter.



The decline in revenue was due to reduced volume in the company's integrated resources management (IRM) business. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the quarter increased by 19% year-over-year to Rs 4,346 crore.

Adani Enterprises Dividend 2025

The company also announced its Dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share along with Q4 results for the year ending on 31 March 2025.

“The Board of Directors (“the Board”) at its meeting held on 1st May, 2025, which commenced at 12:30 pm and concluded at 2:30 pm has approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results”, as per the exchange filing.