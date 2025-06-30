Adani Green Energy Surpasses 15,000 MW Operational Capacity, Sets New Benchmark in Renewable Energy

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has become the first renewable energy company in India to cross 15,000 megawatts of operational capacity. | Image: Adani Energy

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, has crossed a significant milestone by exceeding 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity. The company reported achieving a total installed capacity of 15,539.9 MW, marking the fastest and largest renewable energy capacity addition in India to date.

According to the company, the operational portfolio includes approximately 11,005.5 MW of solar, 1,977.8 MW of wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid projects. AGEL is the first renewable energy company in the country to reach this level of operational capacity, primarily through greenfield developments.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of AGEL, described the achievement as a moment of pride and attributed the success to the company’s team, investors, and partners. He said AGEL is committed to further accelerating its growth and aims to expand from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, aligning with India’s broader renewable energy targets.

AGEL estimates that its 15,539.9 MW capacity can supply power to about 7.9 million households, enough clean energy to cover thirteen Indian states or the entire northeast region. This milestone coincides with the company completing ten years of operations in the renewable sector.

A major contributor to AGEL’s growth has been its project at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat, which is planned as the world’s largest renewable energy plant with a capacity of 30,000 MW. The plant covers 538 square kilometres, an area five times the size of Paris, and will be visible from space. So far, the company has operationalised 5,355.9 MW at Khavda. The project supports India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

In the past financial year (FY25), AGEL added 3,309 MW of capacity—the highest annual renewable energy capacity addition by any company in India. The firm’s installed infrastructure includes around 55 million solar modules and 1,177 wind turbines, with about 3,700 green jobs created as part of its operations.

AGEL’s projects are certified as water positive, and the company has been ranked first in the NSE’s ESG ratings for the power sector and first globally in the FTSE Russell ESG score for the alternative electricity subsector. The company estimates that its renewable energy output offsets approximately 28.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to taking 6.3 million cars off the road or the carbon sequestered by 1,364 million trees.