Updated May 5th 2025, 15:25 IST

Adani Group Refutes Bribery Allegations Linked to Trump Officials — Check Official Statement

The Adani Group in a stock exchange filing on Monday refuted all claims of his representatives meeting Trump.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Adani Group
Adani Group | Image: Shutterstock

The company said in a statement, "In this regard, kindly refer to the disclosure made by the Company on November 21, 2024, whereby it was submitted that there is no allegations made against
the Company in the matter and the Company is not a party to any such proceedings."

What Did The Report Say?

According to the report, representatives of the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani had met officials from the US President Donald Trump's administration to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in an overseas bribery probe.

(This is a developing story). 

Published May 5th 2025, 15:25 IST