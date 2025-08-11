Adani Group's Defence Arm ADSTL Set To Aquire 100% Stake In Indamer Technics Via Prime Aero

The defence and aerospace arm of Adani Group, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) in partnership with Prime Aero inked a binding agreement to acquire 100 pe cent stake in Indamer Technics Private Limited (ITPL), India's top private sector aircraft MRO firms.

The aquisition took place through Adani Defence's venture, Horizon Aero Solutions Limited. Horizo is a 50-50 partnership between ADSTL and Prime Aero, a company owned by Prajay Patel, the director of Indamer Technics.

Strategically located at Nagpur in the MIHAN special economic zone (SEZ), ITPL has set up a greenfield facility on the 30-acre site. The facility has the capacity to accommodate 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports, said, “The Indian aviation industry has witnessed an unprecedented transformation, becoming the third largest in terms of passenger traffic. With the Indian carriers set to induct more than 1,500 aircraft in the coming years, we are on the cusp of a new era in aviation.”

"This acquisition is the next step in our push to establish India as a premier global MRO destination. It also reinforces our commitment to building an integrated aviation services ecosystem that strengthens India's aviation infrastructure," he said.

The ITPL is approved by DGCA, FAA (USA) and other global civil aviation regulators. The company offers a comprehensive suite of MRO services, including lease return checks, heavy C-checks, structural repairs, and aircraft painting to leading Indian and global customers.

"Our goal is to create a single-point aviation services platform that is driven by world-class quality standards and customer satisfaction. As we have stated before, we are determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's skies," Adani said.