Adani Group to Invest Rs 50,000 Crore in Northeast India Over Next Decade

The Adani Group will invest Rs 50,000 crore in India’s Northeast region over the next ten years, Chairman Gautam Adani announced on Friday at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit. The announcement underlines the conglomerate’s growing commitment to unlocking the untapped economic potential of the region.

“Over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India's growth story is unfolding,” Adani said, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Northeast and the group’s long-term vision for sustainable development.



Commitments by Mukesh Ambani



In parallel, Mukesh Ambani made six major commitments to the region, pledging Rs 75,000 crore in investments. His initiatives include setting up cancer care hubs, Olympic training centres, expanding solar power generation, doubling Jio’s network coverage, and sourcing produce from local farmers.



Focus on Green Energy and Infra

The investment will target multiple sectors, including green energy — such as smart meters, hydropower, and pumped storage — along with power transmission, road and highway development, digital infrastructure, and logistics. Capacity-building efforts will include setting up skilling and vocational training centers aimed at boosting local entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Adani emphasized that every initiative will prioritize local jobs and community engagement, ensuring that growth is inclusive and benefits the people of the Northeast.

Summit Draws Political and Industry Leaders

The summit attracted high-profile participation, including chief ministers of all Northeastern states, Union ministers, senior bureaucrats, foreign diplomats, and over 2,000 delegates comprising policymakers, industry leaders, and investors. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said the summit would showcase the “Ashta” Lakshmi”—the eight Northeastern states. He lauded the region’s rich cultural heritage, abundant natural resources, and its strategic geographical position as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

“The Northeast’s cultural tapestry and strategic positioning have translated it into the most powerful gateway to Southeast Asia,” Scindia added, highlighting the region’s crucial role in India’s growth and connectivity goals.