Adani Power Wins LoA For 2,400 MW Thermal Power Project In Bihar

Ahmedabad, August 29, 2025: Adani Power Ltd., India’s largest private sector thermal power producer, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) for long-term electricity supply from a new 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur district.

The project will consist of three units of 800 MW each and will supply power to North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL) under a 25-year agreement. The LoA will be followed by the signing of a formal Power Supply Agreement (PSA).

India’s power demand is expected to grow significantly, rising from around 250 GW today to 400 GW by 2031-32 and more than 700 GW by 2047, due to rapid urbanisation, industrialization, and population growth. To meet this demand, the government has planned to add about 100 GW of new thermal power capacity by 2035.

Adani Power’s Chief Executive Officer, S.B. Khyalia, said the upcoming Pirpainti project will be built on ultra-supercritical, high-efficiency technology. “This project will deliver affordable and reliable electricity to Bihar, support industrial growth, and strengthen the state’s economy,” he said.

The company had emerged as the winner in a tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by BSPGCL by offering the lowest tariff of ₹6.075 per kWh. The total investment in the project is expected to be around $3 billion.

During construction, the project is estimated to create 10,000–12,000 jobs, with about 3,000 permanent jobs once operations begin.