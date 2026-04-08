A U.S. federal court has accepted a request from Gautam Adani’s legal team to discuss dismissing a fraud case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Legal teams from Sullivan & Cromwell and Nixon Peabody are leading the defense. They say the SEC case is “legally unsustainable.” Their main point is that the case belongs in India, not the U.S. "The claims involve Indian citizens and an Indian company," the lawyers wrote. They argued the SEC is trying to apply U.S. laws where they don't belong. The bonds were sold under special rules for private buyers. They were not traded on public U.S. stock exchanges.

Defence Calls Claims Puffery

The SEC claims the Adanis hid a bribery scheme to win solar power contracts in India. The defense denies this. They called the corporate statements cited by the SEC "puffery." This means they were just general corporate optimism, not factual promises to investors.

Key points from the defense:

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Gautam Adani was not part of the management committee during the bond sale.

Banks outside the U.S handled the bonds.

The $750 million debt was settled in 2024. The defense says the SEC cannot prove any financial harm.

The judge will now set a date for the conference. At this meeting, both sides will present brief arguments. After that, the judge will decide if the Adanis can formally move to have the case thrown out. The SEC has been pursuing this case since late 2024. It must now defend why a U.S. court should handle an Indian matter.