Adani Stocks Just Jumped Nearly 5% - What Did Gautam Adani Say That Moved the Company’s Shares?

On the backs of Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani's recent announcement of USD 15-20 billion capital expenditure in the next five years at their annual general meeting (AGM), its shares were trading in green by nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Speaking to his shareholders, Adani said, "Our governance is of global standards and the group clocked record revenues and net profit last fiscal year."

"Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation. A scale never before matched by any private sector company. It is now well on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030," he said.

On June 24, shares of the group's flagship arm Adani Enterprises rose up to 3 per cent to trade at Rs 2,544.25 apiece, while shares of Adani Green Energy rose 4.23 per cent to Rs 1001.95.

"Adani Green is building the world’s largest renewable energy park – right here in India and visible even from space. From Khavda to the world, our target of 50 GW by 2030 is proof that scale and sustainability can coexist," said Adani.

"Our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. We anticipate an annual capex spend of $15–20 billion for the next 5 years. These are not just investments in our Group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure," he said.

Shares of Adani Power and Adani Total Gas were trading 2.55 per cent and 2.39 per cent higher, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports were trading 4.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,418.8 apiece.

"Adani Ports handled a record 450 MMT of cargo and became the beating heart of India’s trade. With marine, trucking, warehousing, and even freight forwarding, we are creating a transport utility for the future," he said.

Shares of ACC and Ambuja Cement were trading 2.35 per cent and 4 per cent higher, respectively.

"Two and a half years ago, when we acquired Holcim’s India cement business, we had made a bold commitment – to double our capacity to 140 MTPA by FY27-28. Today, I am proud to share that we have already achieved 72% of that target and crossed the 100 MTPA milestone," added Adani.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions were trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 855.8 apiece.