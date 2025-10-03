Advance Agrolife IPO Closes Today: Check GMP, Price Band, And Other Key Details

Advance Agrolife Limited, a prominent agrochemical manufacturer, is set to list its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The company specialises in a diverse array of products that support crops throughout their growth cycles.

Advance Agrolife IPO Details and Schedule

The Advance Agrolife IPO, a book-built issue, opened for subscription on September 30, 2025, and closes today, October 3, 2025. Share allotment is expected to be finalised by October 6, 2025.

Advance Agrolife IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The IPO is priced between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 150 shares (1 lot), requiring an investment of Rs 15,000.

For small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum application is 14 lots, totaling Rs 2,10,000, while large Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) must apply for at least 67 lots, amounting to Rs 10,05,000.

Advance Agrolife IPO Registrar

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Ltd. acting as the registrar for the issue.

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP Today

As of 10:36 AM on October 3, 2025, the grey market premium for Advance Agrolife shares is Rs 15, per Market Tracker data. This suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 115 per share, a 15% premium over the upper price band of Rs 100.

About Advance Agrolife

Advance Agrolife produces a wide range of agrochemicals to support crop cultivation across India’s Kharif and Rabi seasons, catering to cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops.

As of March 2025, the company holds 410 product registrations, comprising 380 Formulation Grade and 30 Technical Grade products. Their offerings include:

Insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators

Micro-nutrient fertilizers and bio-fertilizers