Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Minimum Investment, Lot Size and Key Dates

Incorporated in 2013, Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited (AVTL)—a key player in LPG and liquid storage terminal infrastructure—has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on May 26, 2025. The bidding window will remain open until May 28, 2025, offering investors an opportunity to participate in a Rs 2,800 crore fresh issue.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO Listing Date

The IPO comprises only a fresh issue of 11.91 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. Shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of June 2, 2025.



Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 223 to Rs 235 per share. Retail investors can place a minimum bid of 63 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 14,049 at the lower end. However, to improve allotment chances in an oversubscription scenario, it is recommended to bid at the cutoff price, requiring an investment of Rs 14,805.

For non-institutional investors:

sNII (Small NII) must invest in 14 lots (882 shares), amounting to Rs 2,07,270.

bNII (Big NII) must bid for 68 lots (4,284 shares), totaling Rs 10,06,740.



Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP Today

According to market trackers, the latest GMP (Grey Market Premium) for Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is Rs 14.5, as of May 26, 2025, 09:00 AM. This suggests a potential listing price of Rs 249.5 (Rs 235 cap price + Rs 14.5 GMP), implying a 6.17% gain per share upon listing.



Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO Allotment Date and Registrar Details

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Investors can track their allotment status on the website of MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime), the registrar to the issue.





Lead Managers

The IPO is being managed by a robust consortium of lead book-running managers including:

ICICI Securities Limited

BNP Paribas

IIFL Securities Ltd

Jefferies India Private Limited

HDFC Bank Limited