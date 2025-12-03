Aequs IPO Opens For Subscription Today: GMP Today, Price Band, Allotment Date & Key Details

The initial public offering of Karnataka-based precision manufacturing company Aequs Ltd kicked off for public subscription on Tuesday, December 3, 2025.

The Rs 921.81 crore book-built issue has drawn early attention in the grey market, where shares are trading at a solid premium even before the opening bell. Investors have three days to apply, with the issue closing on Thursday, December 5.

Aequs IPO: Price Band, Lot Size And Allotment Date

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 118 - Rs 124 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 120 shares, which translates to an application value of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the band.

For the high-net-worth category, the minimum application size jumps significantly: small NII (sNII) investors must apply for at least 14 lots, requiring Rs 2,08,320, while big NII (bNII) applicants need to bid for a minimum of 68 lots, amounting to Rs 10,11,840 at the top price.

Advertisement

The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 670 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 251.81 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Allotment is scheduled for Monday, December 8, with listing on both BSE and NSE tentatively set for Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Advertisement

Aequs IPO: Registrar And Book Running Lead Manager

JM Financial is acting as the sole book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Aequs IPO GMP Today

As bidding opened this morning, the grey market was quoting Aequs shares at a premium of Rs 46.5 over the upper price band of Rs 124, according to market observers tracked till 10:00 AM on December 3.

At this level, the implied listing price works out to around Rs 170.5 per share, a potential gain of approximately 37.5% for investors who manage to secure allotment at the cut-off price.

Grey market premiums are unofficial and can fluctuate sharply in the coming days based on subscription momentum and broader market sentiment.

About Aequs Ltd.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Karnataka’s Belagavi, Aequs operates India’s first fully integrated precision engineering ecosystem focused primarily on the global aerospace industry.

The company runs a private aerospace special economic zone and offers end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, from machining and forging to surface treatment, assembly and testing.

Its clientele includes some of the biggest names in commercial aviation. Over the years, Aequs has gradually diversified beyond aerospace into high-precision components for consumer electronics, plastics and consumer durable goods, though aerospace remains the core revenue driver.