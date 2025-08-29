Afcons Reshuffles Top Deck: Shapoorji Mistry Named Chairman Emeritus, Subramanian Elevated to Executive Chairman

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., the engineering and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has announced a leadership reshuffle, marking both continuity and generational transition at the company.



The board has elevated veteran industrialist Shapoorji Mistry as Chairman Emeritus, a non-board, honorary role, after he helmed the company as chairman for over 13 years. During his tenure of more than two decades on the Afcons board, the company’s turnover rose nearly fivefold to Rs 13,023 crore between FY2012 and FY2025, while its order book expanded more than five times to Rs 36,869 crore.



In his new capacity, Mistry will continue to provide strategic guidance and mentorship while allowing Afcons to retain its professional and independent management framework.



The board also approved the induction of Pallon S. Mistry, representing the next generation of the Shapoorji Pallonji family, as a director. His entry is seen as a step towards strengthening long-term alignment between Afcons’ growth strategy and the group’s broader vision.