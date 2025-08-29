Updated 29 August 2025 at 16:47 IST
Afcons Reshuffles Top Deck: Shapoorji Mistry Named Chairman Emeritus, Subramanian Elevated to Executive Chairman
Afcons Infrastructure, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has introduced a new leadership structure. Shapoorji Mistry, after guiding the company for over 13 years as chairman, moves into the role of Chairman Emeritus. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, with decades of internal experience, is promoted to Executive Chairman, while Pallon S. Mistry joins the board, representing the next generation of the family.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., the engineering and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has announced a leadership reshuffle, marking both continuity and generational transition at the company.
The board has elevated veteran industrialist Shapoorji Mistry as Chairman Emeritus, a non-board, honorary role, after he helmed the company as chairman for over 13 years. During his tenure of more than two decades on the Afcons board, the company’s turnover rose nearly fivefold to Rs 13,023 crore between FY2012 and FY2025, while its order book expanded more than five times to Rs 36,869 crore.
In his new capacity, Mistry will continue to provide strategic guidance and mentorship while allowing Afcons to retain its professional and independent management framework.
The board also approved the induction of Pallon S. Mistry, representing the next generation of the Shapoorji Pallonji family, as a director. His entry is seen as a step towards strengthening long-term alignment between Afcons’ growth strategy and the group’s broader vision.
Meanwhile, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who has been with Afcons for over 22 years, has been elevated from Executive Vice Chairman to Executive Chairman. Subramanian earlier served as Managing Director and Vice Chairman & MD for 15 years and is credited with steering Afcons into a globally respected infrastructure player.
Working closely with Managing Director S. Paramasivan and the senior leadership team, Subramanian has overseen the execution of some of the company’s landmark projects — including the Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, India’s first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata, Sohar Jetty in Oman, and the New Owendo International Port in Gabon.
The leadership restructuring, Afcons said, reflects its dual focus on continuity of professional management and deeper integration with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s long-term vision.
Afcons Infrastructure Limited is involved in infrastructure Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects such as bridges, flyovers, metros, railway lines, tunnels, highways, ports and marine works, barrages, and oil and gas structures.
