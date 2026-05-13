New Delhi: After Amul, Mother Dairy Increases Milk Price By ₹2 per Litre from May 14. The new milk prices will come into effect across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand markets.

A spokesperson for Mother Dairy said, “Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs. 2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have risen by Rs. 4-5 per litre over the past few months. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions.”

Graph Representing Mother Dairy Price Hike

The price of bulk vended toned milk has increased from ₹54 to ₹56 per litre. The price of full-cream milk has increased from ₹68 to ₹69 per litre.

Cow milk prices have increased to ₹57 per litre from ₹56, while double-toned milk will now be sold at ₹51 per litre, up from ₹49. The recent milk price increase is expected to be another blow to consumers' wallets, especially when households deal with mounting everyday expenses.

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Why are milk prices rising?

Both Amul and Mother Dairy have cited growing procurement and operational costs as the primary reasons for the recent milk price increase. Higher calf feed costs, increased transportation charges, more expensive packaging materials, and higher prices paid to dairy farmers are considered to have played a substantial role in the change.

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