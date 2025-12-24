After Apple CEO Tim Cook's $3 Million Nike Stock Purchase, This Nike Director Follows Suit

Tim Cook I Nike Stock Purchase: The shares of athletic footwear and apparel company Nike were in focus after Apple CEO purchased nearly $3 million worth of the company's stock, which renewed investor confidence in the sportswear label.

Cook, who is also Nike’s lead independent director, acquired 50,000 shares of class B common stock on December 22 at a weighted average price of $58.97 per share, as per the SEC Form 4 filing.

As of now, Tim Cook has 1,05,480 Nike shares, signalling optimism on the company's long-term prospects.

The Apple CEO has been Nike board member since 2005, making him the longest-tenured director and chair of the compensation committee.

Advertisement

Cook's Nike stock purchase is crucial as it comes in the backdrop of the Oregon-headquartered company balancing out a recent earnings drop amid macro-economic pressures.

It also happened post a quarterly earnings data that topped expectations, however, Nike warned of lower single-digit revenue declines in the upcoming holiday period and continued pressure from higher tariffs and weak demand in China.

Advertisement

Following Suit, Nike Director, and former Intel executive, Robert Swan, bought 8,691 shares at an average price of $57.54 on the same trading day.

Will The Nike Stock Bounce Back?

At the time of writing this report, Nike was trading 0.21% higher at $57.34 on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

The recent internal buying momentum right from Cook to Swan does bolster positive investor sentiment, especially when they occur during

For investors, promoter buying like Cook’s can be seen as a signal of confidence — especially when they occur at times of toned down share performance.

However, caution prevails among investors as expectations are set on a sustained stock momentum.