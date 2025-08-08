After Biggest Buying Since April, Are Domestic Funds Set to Drive the Next Market Rally?

India’s domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepped in as powerful buyers on Thursday, making their largest single-day equity purchase in four months to support markets rattled by US tariff shocks.



Data from the exchanges showed local mutual funds, insurers, and pension managers bought a net ₹108.6 billion ($1.2 billion) worth of shares, offsetting heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), according to the report by Bloomberg.

The move helped the NSE Nifty 50 Index close slightly higher despite pressure from global trade tensions triggered by President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation.



Block Deals Drive Local Interest

As per a report by Bloomberg, large sell-downs in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Eternal Ltd. attracted domestic funds as anchor buyers in two major block deals.

Domestic Flows Outpace Foreign Selling in 2025

DIIs have been a consistent market stabiliser during downturns, investing nearly $50 billion so far in 2025, more than four times the $11 billion in net sales by foreign investors over the same period, as per Bloomberg.



Market Recap

On thursday, Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally higher on August 7, setting the stage for a busy trading day on August 8. The Nifty closed just below the 24,600 mark at 24,596.15, up 21.95 points, while the Sensex gained 79 points to finish at 80,623.26.



Trump tariff Shock

US President Donald Trump has announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports in response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, escalating tensions in global trade. The new duties, set to take effect in three weeks, will be added to a separate 25% levy from Thursday, effectively doubling tariffs to 50% for many products.