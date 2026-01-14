After Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart Drop ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Promise in Major Branding Reset

India’s leading quick-commerce platforms, Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, have removed the “10-minute delivery” claim | Image: Pixabay

India’s fast-growing quick-commerce sector is undergoing a quiet but meaningful branding reset. After years of aggressively advertising ultra-fast deliveries, India’s fast-growing quick-commerce sector, leading players Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have now removed explicit “10-minute delivery” claims from their taglines and consumer-facing platforms.

What the taglines were, and what they are now:

• Blinkit Earlier tagline: “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes”

• Current positioning: “30,000+ products delivered to your doorstep”

Blinkit has dropped any direct reference to delivery time, and highlights assortment and convenience.

Advertisement

• Zepto’s current positioning uses broader messaging such as “fast delivery” and “everyday essentials, delivered quickly”, without a specific time commitment.

• Swiggy Instamart is now focusing on the delivery of groceries and essentials, removing the numerical promise from app listings and promotions.

Advertisement

Across platforms, the number “10,” once central to quick-commerce branding, has been deliberately erased.

Also read: Tata Elxsi CEO Manoj Raghavan On Key Drivers Of Growth In Q3FY26

Why are companies dropping the time guarantee?

The rebranding comes amid increased scrutiny from the Union labour ministry, which has raised concerns that aggressive delivery timelines could place undue pressure on gig workers, potentially compromising road safety and worker wellbeing.

Officials have reportedly advised companies to avoid advertising rigid delivery timelines and instead use more general language that does not encourage unsafe behaviour.

While companies have not announced changes to their internal delivery targets, the removal of the “10-minute” claim appears aimed at aligning public messaging with regulatory expectations.

The move represents more of a branding and compliance adjustment than a fundamental change to how quick-commerce works.