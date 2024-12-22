After Pepperfry CEO, Cardiac Arrest Claimed Life of Epigamia CEO ? Full Details

In a devastating turn of events, Rohan Mirchandani, the co-founder of Epigamia, India’s leading Greek yogurt brand, passed away at the age of 42 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by Drums Food International, the parent company of Epigamia, which expressed profound sorrow over his untimely death.



A Visionary Leader Remembered

Rohan’s sudden passing has left the startup community in shock. In an official statement, Drums Food International paid tribute to him as a “mentor, friend, and visionary leader.” The company further stated, “Rohan’s vision and values will continue to guide us. We are determined to honor his dream and ensure it thrives.” Senior leaders Ankur Goel and Uday Thakker will now oversee the company’s daily operations, receiving the full support of the Board of Directors, including Rohan’s family and investors.



Cardiac Arrests Claiming Lives

Rohan’s death is another blow to India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, which has already witnessed significant losses in recent months. His passing follows the untimely deaths of Ambareesh Murty, co-founder of Pepperfry, and Rohan Malhotra of Good Capital, further highlighting the pressures faced by entrepreneurs in the fast-paced startup world.



The Toll of Entrepreneurial Stress

Rohan’s sudden death serves as a stark reminder of the toll that constant stress and exhaustion can take on entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, revealed he had suffered a mild stroke, citing overwork, dehydration, and exhaustion as possible causes. Kamath’s disclosure raised awareness about the need for self-care among entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of health in such demanding roles. The startup community mourns the loss of Rohan Mirchandani, a visionary leader whose contributions to India’s food and health sector will continue to inspire future generations.

