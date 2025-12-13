AGEL Case: SEBI Clears Pranav Adani Of Insider Trading Charges

India's market regulator SEBI has cleared Pranav Adani and his relatives of insider trading allegations, marking the closure of an investigation revolving around trades ahead of Adani Green Energy's Ltd's $3.5 billion acquisition announcement of SB Energy in May 2021.

In two orders dated Friday, December 12, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said they were unable to levy charges after finding that assumptions underlying the show-cause notice, including the duration of the unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) period and the status of informations available publicly, were not consistent with the evidence on record.

As per the orders, internal discussions, preliminary exchanges and indicative valuations circulated within AGEL unitl mid-May did not classify as UPSI.

Further, the market regulator said the details began taking a more definitive structure afte the execution of a non-disclosure agreement between the parties on 13 May, 2021, when the virtual data room was opened and the negotiation moved from preliminary exchanges to concrete due diligence and transaction workstreams.

Even then, the same elements identified by the investigation report as UPSI were disclosed in the public domain shortly thereafter.

The orders reproduce detailed press reports published on 16 and 17 May 2021, which described AGEL’s potential acquisition of SB Energy, the size and nature of SB Energy’s renewable portfolio, the status of ongoing discussions, expected valuation contours and AGEL’s internal progress on due diligence.

Sebi observed that these reports brought into the public domain information that the show-cause notices had treated as UPSI, making the information “generally available” from the afternoon of 16 May.

The regulator also noted that AGEL’s share price reacted sharply to these publications, with the stock hitting the upper circuit on 17 May and rising further on 18 May, which are moves larger than the one seen on the actual announcement day, 19 May 2021, when the stock rose 3.75%.



Across both cases, the regulator remarked that the investigation’s foundational assumptions, particularly the SCN’s framing of the UPSI period as running from 29 April to 19 May, were inconsistent with the evidence, AGEL’s own clarifications and the chronology established in the orders. As the information had either not yet become UPSI or had entered the public domain before the trades, Sebi found no basis to sustain the allegations.

Insider-trading Allegations On Pranav Adani

Sebi’s two insider-trading proceedings, one involving Pranav Adani, and the other involving Vinod Bahety and entities connected to him, orginate from AGEL’s acquisition of SB Energy from SoftBank Group Capital and Bharti Global, announced on 19 May 2021.

The regulator viewed the transaction as price-sensitive because it expanded AGEL’s operational capacity by 46% and its overall portfolio by 33%.