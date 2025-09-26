Ahead Of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Stack Rollout, Jyotiraditya Scindia Says, 'India 5th Nation To Produce Telecom Equipment'

Swadeshi 4G Stack: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's pan-India rollout of Swadeshi 4G Mobile Network, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, said India has become the fifth country and the sixth company to manufacture telecom equipment globally.

Commenting on India joining Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China to manufacture telecom equipment, he said, "Its an new era for telecom sector, an era where India has entered into the domain of the big four to produce telecom equipment in the world. India is now the fifth country and the sixth company to produce telecom equipment in the history of the world."

The rollout of Swadeshi 4G Mobile Network built entirely on indigenous technologies is being considered a symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The indigenous 4G stack, which is software-upgradable to 5G, represents a coordinated national effort involving multiple institutions.

The Radio Access Network has been developed by Tejas Network, the Core Network has been designed and delivered by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the overall system integration has been carried out by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), according to the Ministry of Communications.

According to BSNL, the system has been tested and proven for both performance and security standards, making it future-ready while ensuring strategic independence from external supply chains.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a total of 97,500 mobile 4G towers, established at a cost of ₹37,000 crore.

Of these, BSNL has commissioned 92,600 sites, while a further 18,900 sites have been funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi.

This latter component has been specially designed to connect 26,700 villages situated in remote and border regions, bringing mobile connectivity to nearly two million people for the first time.