Ahead Of Q1FY26 Result, Paytm Share Price Surges 3% - What Triggered This Rally?

The shares of Paytm's parent firm One97 Communications surged as much as 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 979.3 in trade on Monday, July 14, after active buying from foreign institutional investors (FII) was witnessed, and ahead of its Q1 FY26 report.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited ("Company") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” Paytm said via an exchange filing.

The shares of Paytm had risen 18 per cent during the April-June period, but continue to remain below their IPO price of Rs 2,150.

Meanwhile, the One 97 Communications Paytm's financial performance reported Revenue for the quarter-ending March 2025 stood at Rs 1,911.50 Crore, compared to Rs 2,267.10 Crore in March 2024.

The net loss for the quarter-ending March 2025 was Rs 544.30 Crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 533.80 Crore in March 2024. Meanwhile, the EPS for the quarter-ending March 2025 was at -Rs 8.47, compared to -Rs 9.00 in March 2024.

The Book Value Per Share (BVPS) increased to Rs 235.53 in March 2025 from Rs 209.09 in the same quarter previous year.

On the other hand, One 97 Communications Ltd has scheduled an earnings conference call for investors and analysts on July 22, 2025, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Additionally, a board meeting is scheduled for the same day to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the same quarter.