AI Impact Summit 2026: Are We Prepared For Artificial Superintelligence?

During the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, Executive Director of Global AI Risks, CIGI, Duncan Cass Beggs, said the world is least prepared for are "artificial general intelligence and artificial superintelligence".

"Now some of the really important scenarios that I think we're least ready for are what the companies are actually aiming for which is so-called artificial general intelligence AGI or even artificial super intelligence," he noted.

These systems are a reference to the future of AI, wherein "these would be systems that vastly surpass humans across all cognitive capabilities."

While attempts and dialogues to bridge the AI adoption gap between the Global South and Global North continue, AI super intelligence could prove to be a major "game-changer for all aspects of humanity really in terms of prosperity but also in terms of security and even in terms of the role of humans our continued role as sort of the leading controllers of our destiny."

Advertisement

Further, he noted this allows room for partnerships between private entities and governments to address concerns like "developing artificial super intelligence before we know how to actually control them."

Advertisement

"The whole world might have an interest in saying hold on wait let's not make artificial super intelligence until we can be sure that it can be controlled or done safely," he said.

Last year, the likes of Steve Wozniak, and Geoffery Hinton among over 800 signatories in a coordinated joint statement supported a ban on developing super intelligent AI until there is “broad scientific consensus that it can be done safely and controllably”.

The list of supporters also included ex-Irish President Mary Robinson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and notable political figures like Susan Rice.

Global Regulatory AI-Linked Framework

In the European Union, the EU AI Act remains the most advanced legislative framework for AI governance, however, the tech sectors push-back remains solid.



In the United States, regulation state-specific with Utah, Texas, and California having passed laws pertaining artificial intelligence.