AI Meets Surveillance: How The Future of Security Starts Here

​Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly integrated into surveillance systems, enhancing capabilities in security and public safety. Recent developments include AI-powered surveillance cameras that reduce nuisance alerts by distinguishing significant events from routine activities.

Mr. Kapil Bardeja, Co-Founder & CEO of Vehant Technologies, delves into the role of AI and machine learning in revolutionizing security systems. He discusses how these technologies are enhancing surveillance, improving safety, and streamlining urban management through smart, data-driven solutions.

Vehant Technologies, founded in 2005 by IIT Delhi alumni, is a trailblazer in the development of AI-powered security systems. The company's evolution from a software firm specializing in computer vision to a key player in India's security and surveillance sector is a testament to its adaptability and foresight.

The Founding Vision

The journey of Vehant Technologies began with a vision to indigenize product development for technologies not available in India. With the support of IIT Delhi's incubation program and funding from the Ministry of Information Technology, Vehant built its first major product, an under-vehicle scanning system.

The system was born out of the need for more affordable, indigenous solutions following the 2001 Parliament attack. This milestone project set the stage for the company’s future success.

Key Products and Achievements

Vehant Technologies operates in three main verticals: security screening, smart cities, and industrial AI applications. Their security systems include under-vehicle scanners, X-ray baggage machines, and explosive detectors. These devices are deployed in over 1000 high-security locations, including government buildings and airports across India. Notably, they were the first Indian company to develop X-ray baggage scanners for airport use, with over 470 machines installed in 90 airports.

The company has been using AI in smart city and industrial applications. Their AI software powers thousands of cameras across cities, enabling traffic management, law enforcement, and crowd analytics. Vehant’s AI solutions even enhance safety and productivity in industrial settings, detecting PPE kit compliance and hazards like fires or crowds in restricted areas.

AI’s Evolution and Real-World Use Cases

AI's role has transformed drastically in recent years, and Vehant Technologies has been at the forefront of this change. While AI was once considered a buzzword, today it powers vital applications in security, traffic enforcement, and safety. Vehant is experienced in imaging AI, where the company has developed algorithms to detect and analyze images and videos in real-time. For instance, their vehicle number plate recognition system now operates with higher accuracy and lower computational power, thanks to AI advancements.

AI is also transforming the surveillance industry from post-event analysis to real-time and predictive monitoring. Vehant is exploring ways to use AI to predict suspicious behaviour before it happens, such as identifying loitering or unusual movements. Although still in the research stages, these innovations signal a future where surveillance systems not only react to events but proactively prevent them.

Leveraging AI for Safer Cities

Vehant’s work in smart city applications extends beyond traditional surveillance. They’ve integrated AI into traffic enforcement systems that automatically detect violations like overspeeding, red-light jumping, and illegal parking. These systems are already in use in cities like Lucknow, where AI adjusts traffic light patterns to improve traffic flow based on real-time data.

Their work has had a direct impact on road safety, as AI-driven enforcement has led to a cultural shift. As AI systems monitor traffic, people are becoming more aware of the consequences of violating traffic rules. The integration of technology and education has played a key role in improving compliance.

Addressing Privacy Concerns in AI

As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, concerns over privacy and data security have grown. Vehant Technologies is mindful of these issues, using anonymization techniques to ensure compliance with data protection laws. For example, AI can detect customer demographics (age, gender) without identifying individuals, ensuring privacy while still providing valuable insights for businesses.

In the law enforcement sector, however, there are exceptions, as authorities are permitted to track individuals for security purposes. Vehant ensures that any surveillance done under these conditions adheres to legal requirements and ethical guidelines.

Looking Ahead: Scaling for the Future

Looking forward, Vehant Technologies has ambitious plans for the next five years. The company is working on developing advanced products in aviation, such as millimeter-wave scanners and computer tomography systems. They are also exploring AI applications in retail, hospitality, and enterprise solutions, aiming to revolutionize productivity and safety through AI-driven analytics.

The company has experience of 15 years in computer vision and AI. Their OKEAN platform, developed over years of research, enables them to provide unique, customized solutions for various industries.