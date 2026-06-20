Tata Group in Final Stages to Appoint New Air India CEO After Wilson as Internal Disasters Mount Up

The Tata Group is in the final stages of selecting a new Chief Executive Officer for Air India following the resignation of Campbell Wilson in April 2026. As the airline navigates its most turbulent period since privatization, two aviation executives, Nipun Aggarwal and Vinod Kannan, have emerged as the primary contenders.

Nipun Aggarwal, currently serving as Air India’s Chief Commercial Officer, is seen as an internal transformation architect. Having played a major part in the airline's restructuring and the merger of four distinct carriers since the 2022 acquisition, he reportedly holds the backing of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran. He is also recognized for his focus on operational efficiency and aggressive cost discipline.

Whereas Vinod Kannan, the former CEO of Vistara, is favored for his operational experience in full-service aviation. His successful leadership during Vistara’s premium growth phase and the merger into Air India has earned him huge respect within the industry. His background is often seen as more suited to the complex requirements of running a global full-service carrier capable of competing with international giants.

The next CEO will have the responsibility of a carrier navigating a crisis. Air India is currently facing systemic headwinds, including a sharp reduction in international capacity through August 2026. Geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a substantial spike in jet fuel costs have forced the carrier to trim its international network, impacting routes to North America, Europe, and Australia, to protect its balance sheet.

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Furthermore, the airline remains under intense regulatory and public scrutiny following the investigation into the 2025 AI-171 crash. These pressures are compounded by fleet delivery bottlenecks; despite a massive order for 570 aircraft, the airline continues to struggle with maintenance and supply chain delays that have hindered its ability to maintain long-haul frequencies.

The succession process is further complicated by internal governance discussions at Tata Sons. With Chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s term concluding in February 2027, the appointment is seen as a move to stabilize the brand's reputation and restore investor confidence during transition.