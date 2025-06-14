Air India Crash Tragedy: IRDAI Orders Fast-Track Insurance Payouts, No FIR or Post-Mortem Needed

In the wake of the devastating crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued a nationwide advisory to all insurers, reinsurers, and insurance councils to ensure speedy and compassionate settlement of claims for victims and their families.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, tragically crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, and causing casualties on the ground.

No FIR or Post-Mortem Required for Claims

Recognizing the gravity and sensitivity of the tragedy, IRDAI has directed insurers to waive procedural requirements like FIRs or post-mortem reports if official confirmation of death is available. Companies must initiate fast-track claim settlements, ensuring no delays or denials for victims listed in the official passenger manifest or those affected in the crash zone.

Mandatory Overseas Insurance to Be Honored Swiftly

Since overseas medical insurance was mandatory for the international flight, IRDAI has instructed insurers to verify policyholder data swiftly and release payouts to the nominated beneficiaries without red tape.

To support survivors and affected families, IRDAI has called for a dedicated joint helpdesk at the hospital treating victims. This cell—jointly operated by the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council—will coordinate directly with insurers and provide on-the-spot claim guidance and assistance.

Senior Nodal Officers

Each insurance company must designate a senior-level nodal officer to work with the joint helpdesk and ensure prompt action on claims. Weekly progress reports must be submitted to IRDAI from June 16, 2025, and the Councils will publish insurer-wise claims settlement data online to ensure transparency.

IRDAI’s Message