Air India is scaling back its domestic network. The carrier will cut its domestic flight operations by up to 22 percent between June and August 2026. Airline sources and official statements indicate that the decision is a direct response to severe financial headwinds stemming from soaring aviation fuel prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The cash-strapped airline is facing acute operational stress as global energy markets remain highly volatile. Air India operates approximately 4,400 weekly flights. Out of this total network, around 3,600 are domestic services, while 800 cater to international routes.

Sources familiar with the development stated on Wednesday that 20 to 22 percent of these 3,600 domestic flights will be temporarily taken off the schedule. This domestic pullback follows an aggressive 27 percent reduction in the airline's international operations, which was implemented to manage rising costs.

Carrier Statement

Air India confirmed the domestic network rationalization on Wednesday, linking the move directly to its broader summer operational adjustments.

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"In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," Air India said in an official statement. The carrier explicitly acknowledged that these adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations.

Impact on Key Domestic Routes

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) expenses have heavily strained the airline’s bottom line, forcing it to review the commercial viability of multiple sectors. While Air India plans to avoid pulling out of routes entirely, frequent flyers will face significantly reduced options on major trunk routes.

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Heavy capacity cuts will impact flights departing from primary hubs in Delhi and Mumbai to key metropolitan destinations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Additionally, regional tier-2 connections will experience temporary frequency suspensions. To prevent further booking complications, the affected flights are being systematically removed from the airline’s reservation systems.