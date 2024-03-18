×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Air India Express adds 25% flights in summer schedule expansion

Air India Express will offer over 360 daily departures, connecting business and leisure destinations.

Reported by: Business Desk
Air India Express Mumbai Kozhikode flights
Air India Express | Image:Air India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
DGCA Summer Schedule: Air India Express has announced an increase in its flights by 25 cent for the upcoming summer schedule beginning March 31. This increase in flights is quite substancial compared to the summer schedule expansion plan of the airline of last year.  

As per a company release, Air India Express will offer over 360 daily departures, connecting a wide range of business and leisure destinations. “Compared to last year’s summer Schedule, Air India Express is growing its network significantly, with over 25 per cent increase in domestic flights and over 20 per cent in international flights,” said the statement. 

The extra flights for the summer schedule come up to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures. International destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah will also see more flights by Air India Express. 

The airline will boost its presence by increasing domestic and international frequencies from Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Kochi, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi, aiming to provide guests with a more extensive and well-connected travel experience.

“Upholding its brand promise of "Fly As You Are," the airline offers a variety of fare types that cater to individual travel preferences and budgets,” said the statement, adding that the airline has four fare products to choose from - Xpress Lite (cabin baggage only fares), Xpress Value (15 kg check-in bag fares), Xpress Flex (unlimited changes with no change fees), and Xpress Biz (Business Class seating with complimentary Gourmair meals and priority services).  

Air India Express is marking the upcoming Holi celebrations and has introduced the traditional Indian sweet "Gujia" to its award-winning in-flight dining menu, 'Gourmair,' promising guests a refreshing gastronomic experience. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

