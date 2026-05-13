Air India Suspends Several International Routes; Chicago and Shanghai Flights Hit
Air India has announced the rationalization of its international flight schedule between June and August 2026. The airline cited record-high jet fuel prices and ongoing airspace restrictions as the primary reasons for the cuts. Major hubs including Chicago, Shanghai, and Newark are among those seeing temporary suspensions, though the carrier maintains it will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights monthly.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Air India is shrinking its global schedule to survive a "tough operating environment." The airline confirmed that record-high jet fuel prices and closed airspaces have made many long-distance flights too expensive to fly.
By cleaning up its summer 2026 schedule now, the airline wants to keep its remaining flights on time and stop last-minute cancellations. Despite these cuts, the Tata-owned airline continues to fly to five continents, maintaining a schedule of 1,200 monthly flights to destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia.
Major Routes Impacted
The restructuring hits some of Air India’s busiest long-haul corridors. Key services like Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-Newark have been temporarily suspended. Frequent travelers to the US West Coast will also see changes, with Delhi-San Francisco flights reduced from 10 to 7 per week.
In Europe, the impact is widespread. Delhi’s service to Paris is being slashed by half, from 14 flights a week to just seven. Other major European cities, including Milan, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich, will see their weekly flight frequencies trimmed. However, the airline is boosting its Mumbai-Newark service, increasing it to a daily flight to help bridge the gap.