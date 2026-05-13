Air India is shrinking its global schedule to survive a "tough operating environment." The airline confirmed that record-high jet fuel prices and closed airspaces have made many long-distance flights too expensive to fly.

By cleaning up its summer 2026 schedule now, the airline wants to keep its remaining flights on time and stop last-minute cancellations. Despite these cuts, the Tata-owned airline continues to fly to five continents, maintaining a schedule of 1,200 monthly flights to destinations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Major Routes Impacted

The restructuring hits some of Air India’s busiest long-haul corridors. Key services like Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-Newark have been temporarily suspended. Frequent travelers to the US West Coast will also see changes, with Delhi-San Francisco flights reduced from 10 to 7 per week.

In Europe, the impact is widespread. Delhi’s service to Paris is being slashed by half, from 14 flights a week to just seven. Other major European cities, including Milan, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich, will see their weekly flight frequencies trimmed. However, the airline is boosting its Mumbai-Newark service, increasing it to a daily flight to help bridge the gap.