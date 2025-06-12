Air India Passenger Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport: What We Know So Far?

An Air India passenger flight crashed on Thursday afternoon near the Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat.

Recent visuals have displayed thick smoke rising from the site, and seven fire engines rushed to the scene.

What Was The Destination?

The flight AI171 was headed from Ahmedabad to London in the United Kingdom and crashed while taking off, as per reports.

A thick veil of smoke was seen at the airport and the flight crashed minutes after takeoff.

What We Know So Far

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the Gujar at Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash and has assured to provide Central government assistance.

Additionally, the site near the Adani-Airport premises, where the plane has crashed is believed to be a residential area, and the roads around the area have been closed.

As per reports, 242 passengers were on-board.

Further, Air India also took to posting on X, saying, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025.” The airline is also ascertaining details and any further information will be posted on the airline's official website.

The aircraft is a Boeing 787.

The flight has crashed near Ghoda Camp, Ahmedabad and the cause of the crash is not yet known. Air India and government agencies are expected to share more information soon.

A full emergency has been declared and firefighters and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot.

While the condition of the passengers is not yet known, as per sources, the Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on-board the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad.

The Union Minister of Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu has departed from Vijaywada for Ahmedabad following the crash. The ill-fated flight, a London-bound Air India Dreamliner, took off at 1:17 PM.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also confirmed that Air India’s Boeing 787 aircraft, registration VT-ANB, operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members. It was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot.

“Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” the DGCA said.