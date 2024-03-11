Air India signs flight operations software contract with GE Aerospace

Advertisement

GE Aerospace and Air India: Indicating the potential offered by its newly formed collaboration in India, GE Aerospace, which has a widespread global presence in aerospace technology, on Monday said it has signed a flight operations software contract with Air India.

"The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Air India becomes the first enterprise in India to adopt GE's FlightPulse pilot app together with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group," GE Aerospace said in a release.

As per the communique issued by GE Aerospace, with safety insight, Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet.

The Safety Insight will help Air India to have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet. Fuel Insight aims to provide Tata Air with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, enabling the group to optimise journeys for more efficient fuel management.

The FlightPulse pilot app and its embedded Animation Module will drive engagement with more than 5,000 of Air India’s flight crew by providing them with insights from personalised flight data, helping make informed operational decisions and taking an active role in driving Air India’s flight safety, training, and sustainability initiatives.

“Air India group airlines are thrilled to collaborate with GE Aerospace and integrate their innovative solutions into our operations”, said Klaus Goersch, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, Air India. “The future looks bright as we work hand in hand to shape the future of Air India and set new standards for excellence and efficiency.”

“This collaboration makes us elated to embark on this journey with Air India, which is an impactful player in the aviation industry,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager, GE Aerospace, Software. “This partnership showcases a shared commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence,” Goersch said.

(With PTI inputs)

