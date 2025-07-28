Akshay Kumar Clocks 99% Gain On Mumbai Flats Sold for Rs 7.1 Cr – Details Inside

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two adjoining residential properties in Mumbai’s Borivali East for a combined Rs 7.10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate portal Square Yards and listed on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website. The transactions were registered in June 2025 and reflect Kumar’s profitable exit from the Mumbai real estate market.



The apartments are located in Oberoi Sky City, a premium residential project by Oberoi Realty, which spans over 25 acres and offers 3BHKs, studio units, and duplex apartments. Known for its modern amenities and strategic location, the development is fully ready for possession.



Property Details: 90–99% Appreciation Over 8 Years



Transaction 1: Rs 5.75 Crore Sale

The first property, sold for Rs 5.75 crore, has a carpet area of 1,101 sq. ft. and includes two car parking spaces. Kumar had purchased the flat in 2017 for Rs 3.02 crore. Over the eight-year holding period, the asset appreciated by approximately 90%. The buyer also paid a stamp duty of Rs 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.



Transaction 2: Rs 1.35 Crore Sale

The second, smaller unit has a carpet area of 252 sq. ft. and sold for Rs 1.35 crore. It was originally acquired by Kumar for Rs 67.90 lakh in 2017, marking an impressive 99% return. This transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 6.75 lakh and registration fees of Rs 30,000.



Borivali East’s Real Estate Appeal Is Growing

Borivali East continues to emerge as a high-demand locality thanks to its connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Metro Line 7, and proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.