Akshay Kumar Clocks 99% Gain On Mumbai Flats Sold for Rs 7.1 Cr – Details Inside

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two adjoining residential properties in Mumbai’s Borivali East for a combined Rs 7.10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate portal Square Yards and listed on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website. The transactions were registered in June 2025 and reflect Kumar’s profitable exit from the Mumbai real estate market.
The apartments are located in Oberoi Sky City, a premium residential project by Oberoi Realty, which spans over 25 acres and offers 3BHKs, studio units, and duplex apartments. Known for its modern amenities and strategic location, the development is fully ready for possession.
Property Details: 90–99% Appreciation Over 8 Years
Transaction 1: Rs 5.75 Crore Sale
The first property, sold for Rs 5.75 crore, has a carpet area of 1,101 sq. ft. and includes two car parking spaces. Kumar had purchased the flat in 2017 for Rs 3.02 crore. Over the eight-year holding period, the asset appreciated by approximately 90%. The buyer also paid a stamp duty of Rs 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
Transaction 2: Rs 1.35 Crore Sale
The second, smaller unit has a carpet area of 252 sq. ft. and sold for Rs 1.35 crore. It was originally acquired by Kumar for Rs 67.90 lakh in 2017, marking an impressive 99% return. This transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 6.75 lakh and registration fees of Rs 30,000.
Borivali East’s Real Estate Appeal Is Growing
Borivali East continues to emerge as a high-demand locality thanks to its connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Metro Line 7, and proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
The area offers a rare blend of nature and infrastructure, making it a favoured destination for investors and celebrities alike. Its closeness to commercial hubs like Goregaon and Malad also adds to its residential allure.
Oberoi Sky City: A Hotspot for Celebrity Buyers
According to Square Yards’ Data Intelligence division, Oberoi Sky City has seen 100 sale registrations worth Rs 428 crore between August 2024 and July 2025. The average resale rate in the project is currently Rs 47,800 per sq. ft.
Square Yards also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan bought multiple units in the same project in May 2024, further boosting its profile as a luxury address for the elite.
Akshay Kumar’s Star Power Extends Beyond Films
Akshay Kumar, a Padma Shri awardee and one of India’s most bankable actors, has built a formidable reputation both on and off screen. The National Award-winning actor, best known for hits like Rustom, Airlift, and Kesari, is also known for his sharp business sense and real estate investments. His recent sale not only highlights a savvy financial move but also reinforces Borivali East’s rising profile in Mumbai’s luxury property market.
