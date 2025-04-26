Akshaya Tritiya 2025 : Date, Shubh Muhurat, and Why Buying Gold is Considered Auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya is a significant Hindu festival, linked with new beginnings as well as prosperity and it will be observed on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Akha Teej or Akshaya Tritiya takes place on the third lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. This is a festival that is celebrated widely across India as it is considered an auspicious day to make investments, especially gold.

Why Is Akshaya Tritiya Important?

As per Hindu beliefs, all good deeds or important financial moves are typically made on Akshaya Tritiya as it brings lasting success.

The words Akshaya Tritiya mean "eternal" and "third", respectively.

Traditionally, the day is marked by the purchase of gold, which is believed to bring continued wealth. This is a practice which is deep rooted in the Hindu psyche and households, wherein families typically make major financial decisions on this day and even start new ventures.

According to mythological beliefs, it is believed that the Treta Yuga began on this day and Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation, Parshuram was born.

Certain other legends say that Maharishi Ved Vyasa started narrating the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on this day, and the river Ganga descended from the heavens to earth.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date And Time

The 'tithi' for Akshaya Tritiya begins on April 29, 2025, begins at 5:31 pm and it ends at 2:12 pm on April 30, 2025.

The 'muhurat' for the puja starts at 5:40 am and ends at 12:18 pm on April 30, 2025.

The Tradition Of Buying Gold On Akshaya Tritiya