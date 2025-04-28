Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Perfect Time to Buy Gold – Shubh Muhurat and Other Key Details

Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya aka Akha Teej in India, retailers are already attempting to tempt customers to purchase gold via attractive discounts applicable on maker chargers, and on the value of the yellow metal, which is currently soaring as a result of global uncertainties.

Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is fueled by the popular belief that the wealth, and prosperity one is able to attain on this day shall continue to proliferate and grow over the course of time. In 2025, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Wednesday, April 30.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Shubh Muhurat: Know about the auspicious Shubh Muhurat for purchasing gold on this ocassion.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is associated with good luck, success, and prosperity. People perform spiritual activities and invest in new ventures, marriages, and gold purchases, believing that all actions started on this day will flourish. Since this day is believed to be free of negative influences, it is considered highly favourable for beginning any significant endeavor.

Akshaya Tritiya: Date & Timings

As per Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 30, 2025.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Duration - 06 Hours 37 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on Apr 29, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on Apr 30, 2025

Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat Across Major Indian Cities

New Delhi - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Chennai - 05:49 AM to 12:06 PM

Hyderabad- 05:51 AM to 12:13 PM

Gurgaon- 05:42 AM to 12:19 PM

Kolkata- 05:05 AM to 11:34 AM

Mumbai- 06:11 AM to 12:36 PM

Auspicious Timming To Purchase Gold On Akshaya Tritiya

On April 29, Akshaya Tritiya gold buying timings - 05:31 PM to 05:41 AM, April 30

Duration - 12 Hours 11 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping with Akshaya Tritiya

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:16 PM to 09:37 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, & Chara) - 10:57 PM to 03:00 AM, April 30

On April 30 - Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:41 AM to 02:12 PM

Duration - 08 Hours 30 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM