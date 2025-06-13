Meet This 28-Year-Old MIT Dropout With Rs 31,000 Cr Net Worth — And Why Meta Is Chasing Him For Its Big AI Dream

At just 28 years old, Alexandr Wang has become one of the most influential voices in artificial intelligence. According to Forbes, with a net worth of $3.6 billion (Rs 30,960 crore) as of June 13, 2025, Wang is one of the youngest self-made billionaires — and now he's joining Meta to lead its next big AI leap.

In a blockbuster move, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has invested $14.3 billion (Rs 1.23 lakh crore) to acquire a 49% stake in Scale AI, valuing the data-labelling startup at $29 billion (Rs 2.49 lakh crore).

The deal is Meta’s second-largest ever after WhatsApp, and it brings Wang into the heart of Meta’s AI strategy.

From Small Town to Silicon Valley

Born in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to Chinese immigrant physicists, Wang showed early signs of brilliance. He excelled in math and science competitions, becoming a finalist in the US Physics Team and USACO (USA Computing Olympiad).

He started working as a software engineer in Silicon Valley during his teenage years, with stints at Addepar and Quora, before briefly attending MIT.

But Wang had bigger plans. In 2016, at just 19, he dropped out of MIT to launch Scale AI through the Y Combinator accelerator. His goal? To help companies turn raw data into valuable AI training inputs.

Today, Scale helps giants like General Motors and the US military with data labelling, model evaluation, and AI safety.

Building a Billion-Dollar Empire

In less than a decade, Wang transformed Scale into one of the most important companies powering AI development. The company uses platforms like Remotasks to manage thousands of gig workers who label massive amounts of data — a crucial step for training AI models like ChatGPT.

By 2024, Scale was already valued at $14 billion, with backing from tech titans like Nvidia, Amazon, and Meta.

Now, with this latest Meta deal, Wang’s influence is set to grow even further. While he remains on Scale’s board, he and a few top team members are moving to Meta to work on its superintelligence efforts — a strategic shift as Meta tries to compete with the likes of OpenAI and Google.

A Leader in AI — and on the Global Stage

Wang isn't just a tech builder — he's also a recognised voice in AI policy. He has testified before the US Congress, helped shape AI strategy for the Pentagon, and even attended global forums like the World Economic Forum.

In early 2025, he met world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer to push for international AI cooperation.