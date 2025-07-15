All Eyes On This Tata Stock On Wednesday: Here's What Behind This

The Tata Group's retail arm Trent Ltd is expected to garner fresh investor interest after the company behind popular lifestyle, and fashion labels like Zudio, and Westside is likely to benefit from Lululemon's pact with Tata CliQ.

Candaia apparel major Lululemon, which is slated to enter the India's apparel market in the second half of 2026 with its first ever brick and mortar store. The yoga wear brand is poised to bolster its sales in the south Asian nation via its franchise partnership it has inked with Tata CliQ Fashion and Tata CliQ Luxury.

Lululemon's India Entry: How Is It Significant To Trent Ltd?

In an official statement Lululemon said, "The partnership will introduce lululemon’s innovative athletic and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories to India, providing guests with high performance products to support a wide range of activities including yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf."

Currently, Tata CLiQ has over 4,000 fashion brands and under its label. Tata CLiQ functions under the fashion and retail format Westside and its online presence.

Trent recently shared its quarterly update for the April-June period, where it projected revenue growth of 20 per cent, which was well below the Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent over the last five years.

The retail major has announced the board meeting date to be August 6, 2025 to consider an approve the financial results pertaining to quarter ended June, 2025 (Q1FY26). The trading window will remain closed from July 25, 2025 - August 8, 2025, as per an BSE Sensex exchange filing.