Silicon Valley’s Favorite Shoe Brand Dumps Footwear for AI Chips, And the Stock Soared 876%

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), the eco-friendly footwear pioneer that once defined Silicon Valley's aesthetic, has liquidated its retail legacy to gamble on the global AI hardware shortage.

In a single trading session on Wednesday, April 15, the company’s shares jumped 876% from a previous close of $2.49 to an intraday peak of $24.31. The rally, supported by a 6,341% spike in trading volume, follows the announcement of “NewBird AI.”

The transformation comes after an agreement to sell the Allbirds brand name, intellectual property, and all footwear assets to American Exchange Group (AXNY) for $39 million.

AXNY, a brand management powerhouse that owns Aerosoles and Ed Hardy, will continue to operate the footwear business as a separate entity. For the original Allbirds corporate shell, the sale marks the end of a retail era that saw its valuation collapse from $4.1 billion in 2021 to a market cap of just $22 million earlier this week. Between 2022 and 2025, revenues plummeted from $298 million to $152 million. This led to the closure of all full-price U.S. stores in February.

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NewBird AI

The company is rebranding as NewBird AI and has secured a $50 million convertible financing facility from an undisclosed institutional investor. Chardan is acting as the placement agent.

The NewBird strategy focuses on becoming a GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) provider. The company aims to acquire high-performance, low-latency AI compute hardware. It is specifically targeting Nvidia-grade GPUs to lease to developers and enterprises. "Data center vacancy rates are at historic lows, and compute capacity coming online through mid-2026 is already fully committed," the company stated in its filing. "NewBird AI is being built to help close that gap."

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The ‘Long Blockchain’ Comparison

Despite the market euphoria, industry veterans are raising red flags. Analysts have compared the move to the 2017 "Long Island Iced Tea" pivot to blockchain, noting that struggling micro-caps often use "AI" rebranding to trigger speculative rallies.

Experts note that $50 million is a "drop in the bucket" in the AI world. A single high-end Nvidia H100 cluster can cost upwards of $30 million, meaning NewBird’s entire funding facility might only secure a few dozen units.

Bill Kleyman, CEO of Apolo, told the Associated Press that the pivot is "not a natural adjacency." He said that running AI infrastructure requires advanced cooling strategies, long-term power agreements, and technical expertise that Allbirds currently lacks.

Some observers suggest the deal resembles a "shell takeover" that is orchestrated by investment bank Chardan. This allows an undisclosed AI venture to go public via the existing BIRD Nasdaq listing.

The Road to May 18: What Shareholders Need to Know

The total transformation is subject to a special stockholder vote on May 18, 2026.

Special Dividend: If the asset sale is approved, investors of record as of May 20, 2026, are expected to receive a special cash dividend in the third quarter of 2026. Conversion: Remaining equity will transition into the NewBird AI venture. Governance: The company is seeking to remove "environmental conservation" language from its founding documents, as the compute business will no longer focus on that specific public benefit.