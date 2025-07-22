Alphabet Aims To Bolster Investor Confidence Amid Rising AI Competition

Google's parent firm Alphabet will be keen to assure investors this week that the firm's expenditure on technology is aiding the firm to dive deeper around its search and advertising businesses, as per a Reuters report.

This comes at a time when the firm is facing stiff competition form it's artificial intellegence rivals.

The rivals of the Google parent firm such as OpenAI and Perplexity have attracted tens of millions of users to their platforms, whilst eyeing to break Google Chrome's dominance with their own browers.Meanwhile, a U.S court seeks weigh in on breaking the tech giant with remedies, inclusive of the possibility to force sale Chrome.

On the other hand, Alphabet has rolled out tools such as AI Overviews, which show AI-generated summaries on top of traditional links that have drawn 1.5 billion users per month, and made more Gemini models available to enterprise users.

The integration of AI into Google search has become pertinent its advertising appeal, as it offers advertisers the ability to run more effective campaigns and get bigger returns on their dollars.

Alphabet, scheduled to report second-quarter results on Wednesday, has also staged a coup, securing rival OpenAI as a customer for its cloud business.

"AI targeting advantages and increasing ad loads in AI Overviews could drive ad performance above traditional search," BofA Global Research analysts said, citing a Reuters report.

The Wall Street has been looking for returns from Big Tech's AI spree, which is expected to his USD 320 billion this year. Meanwhile,Google has reassured investors in late April with better-than-expected in first quarter earnings, fueled by AI demand.

OpenAI and Perpelxity's Browsers Shifts Pressure On Google

The OpenAI and Perpexliy have launched their own browers, which has created more pressure on Google'ss earch operations, which are already under duress from AI chatbots pullin away queries.

"As those (AI) companies deploy their browsers, that'll take more searches away from Google. But the bigger threat will be when those companies have enough of a user base that they start selling advertising," said D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria, citing a Reuters report.

'It's only when Google loses advertisers that the revenue is going to be impacted," the analyst added.