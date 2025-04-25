Alphabet Q1 Earnings 2025: Sundar Pichai Bags This Much Cash Dividend From Google's Parent Company - Details

Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Alphabet Inc. announced its first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, highlighting a solid performance across all major business segments. Along with the company’s growth, CEO Sundar Pichai’s dividend earnings have seen a significant boost.

Alphabet’s total revenues for Q1 2025 increased by 12%, or 14% in constant currency, year over year, reaching $90.2 billion. This growth was driven by strong performance from Google Search & other, YouTube ads, Google subscriptions, platforms, devices, and Google Cloud, each showing double-digit growth rates.

Alphabet Dividend 2025

Alphabet’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2025.

How Much Sundar Pichai Will Earn?

Sundar Pichai, who holds a substantial amount of Alphabet’s stock, is set to earn a significant payout from the dividend program. According to the information from Nasdaq, Pichai owns multiple classes of Alphabet shares, including 2,713,996 shares of Class C Capital Stock, 227,560 shares of Class A Common Stock, and 224,169 Class C Google Stock Units.

Sundar Pichai’s total dividend earnings for Q1 2025 can be calculated by multiplying the number of shares he owns by the dividend per share of $0.21. He owns 2,713,996 shares of Class C stock, which earns him $570,939.16 (2,713,996 × $0.21).

He also holds 227,560 shares of Class A stock, resulting in $47,787.60 (227,560 × $0.21).

Additionally, he has 224,169 Class C Google Stock Units, which bring in $47,075.49 (224,169 × $0.21).

Adding all these amounts together, Sundar Pichai will earn a total of $665,802.25 (Rs 5.5 Crore Approx.) in dividends from Alphabet’s Q1 2025 payout.

Based on these holdings, Pichai’s total dividend earnings from Alphabet’s Q1 2025 payout will be substantial.