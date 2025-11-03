Amazon Layoffs India: How AI Is Shaking Up Finance, Tech, and HR Jobs

Amazon.com Inc.’s latest round of global layoffs has sent a stark warning to India, the world’s most populous nation and home to its largest youth workforce.

According to a Bloomberg report, the e-commerce and cloud services giant’s decision to eliminate 14,000 corporate positions worldwide underscores a deeper challenge, the rising threat of artificial intelligence to white-collar employment.



While these cuts may not directly dent Amazon’s large Indian workforce, the real concern lies in the types of jobs being replaced. As Bloomberg notes, generative AI is beginning to affect far more than just entry-level computer programming, a shift that could fundamentally reshape India’s labor market.



AI’s Reach Expands Beyond Tech

Outsourcing hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the backbone of India’s tech-driven economy,are already feeling early tremors from AI’s advance. Local media reports cited by Bloomberg suggest that Amazon’s layoffs may hit employees in finance, marketing, human resources, and technology.



This broad sweep signals that automation is no longer confined to coders and software developers. It now threatens a wider range of professional services, putting entire sectors on alert and lending credibility to a growing body of academic research warning of AI’s disruptive potential.



History Offers a Harsh Lesson

Researchers at Northwestern University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have analyzed nearly 200 years of data on labor markets and technological change. Their findings, cited by Bloomberg, suggest that advances in natural-language processing may increasingly favor lower-educated, lower-paid, and more male-dominated occupations such as construction and trucking.



This marks a dramatic reversal of past innovation cycles. Until the 1980s IT revolution, most automation replaced manual labor but supported cognitive work. For instance, the invention of a glassmaking machine by Irving Colburn in the early 20th century cut hand-blown glass workers’ wages by 40%, ultimately pushing an entire class of artisans out of business, according to Bloomberg.



By contrast, the arrival of electronic calculators in the 1970s helped accountants and auditors become more productive rather than obsolete. This era of technological progress, Bloomberg notes, expanded opportunities for women, especially in services such as finance and healthcare, a shift that paralleled the easing of domestic burdens through new household technologies.



The AI Era Could Reverse Hard-Won Gains

However, the tide may now be turning. As Bloomberg reports, researchers warn that with the capital costs of implementing AI tools falling each year, cognitive tasks that don’t require at least five years of specific vocational training are at risk.

