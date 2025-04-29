Ambuja Cement Dividend 2025: Adani Group Company Declares Cash Payout In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Record Date

The Board of Directors of the Ambuja Cement held its meeting on 29th April 2025 and has approved the Dividend of Rs 2 per equity share on the face value Rs 2.

“The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company”, as per exchange filing.

Ambuja Cement: Record Date

Ambuja Cements Ltd, a major cement producer in the Adani Group has informed June 13, 20205 as the record date along with a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the year 2024-25.

“it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 13th June 2025 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two only) per Equity Share having face value of Rs.2/- each fully paidup for the financial year 2024-25”, as per filing.

It has also been provided that if it is approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Ambuja Cement: Q4 FY25 Performance

Ambuja Cement also audited the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

“We would like to inform you that M/s. S R B C & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued their Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025”, as per the exchange filing.

In its Q4 FY25 result, Ambuja Cements declared a net profit of Rs 956 crore, a 9% drop over the same quarter in the prior year. Nonetheless, the company's revenue from operations increased by almost 12% year on year to Rs 9,802 crore.

Ambuja Cement: Dividend History

For perspective, last year (FY24), Ambuja Cements announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The dividend this year of Rs 2 per share indicates the company's determination to return value to its shareholders, even during changing profit margins.

Ambuja Cement: Payout Date

Shareholders who own Ambuja Cements shares as of the record date, June 13, 2025, will be entitled to receive the dividend declared. The payment will be made on or after July 1, 2025, after the approval of the AGM.